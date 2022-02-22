Adventures to Enjoy in the Cape

Are Visitors returning?

Things are finally looking up on the visitor front. In December, Cape Town International Airport announced a recovery of 66 percent for domestic arrivals, and 29 percent for international arrivals, as compared with December of last year.

With travel restrictions easing the world over, and South Africa off the dreaded “red list” of many countries, tourists are returning to our splendid shores.

The Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) has compiled a list detailing where locals and visitors alike can play and stay this summer season.