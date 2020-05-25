Africa Day – Cause for Celebration or Commemoration, or Both?

By Steuart Pennington

As a third generation white South African, Africa Day for me is the time to reflect, celebrate and commemorate the rich history of this continent.

The extraordinary tapestry of the rich African civilisations that existed before slavery; the devastation of slavery, colonisation and South African Apartheid; the experiences of the early explorers; the struggle of managing independence in the post-colonial era; the involvement in two world wars; the local, regional and tribal wars that raged across three centuries; and the great leaders who emerged, under the most difficult of circumstances, from our complex past.

Our continental history is as rich as it is diverse; as inspirational as it is controversial; as magnificent as it is shameful.

But it remains our history.

On this Africa Day I think there are three events that should be celebrated and commemorated.