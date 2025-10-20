African Heroes, African Lens: TNT’s Children of Captain Africa

TNT Africa brings the continent’s superheroes to life with the premiere of Children of Captain Africa, a documentary that celebrates Africa’s bold, homegrown heroes and the creatives behind them.

With a runtime of 53 minutes, the documentary journeys through Nigeria, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and beyond, meeting the writers, illustrators, and publishers who are reshaping the genre from the ground up. The title pays tribute to Captain Africa, a superhero created by Ghanaian Andy Akman in the 1980s, widely regarded as one of the continent’s first comic book icons.

TNT Africa is available on DStv 137, and streaming is available on DStv Catch Up. It is also available on GOtv 52 (Nigeria, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia), 152 (Ghana), 102 (Mozambique), and 352 (Uganda), as well as on Canal+ International, Cable & Wireless Seychelles, and Intelvision.

TNT brings African audiences the best of contemporary and Hollywood blockbusters, with programming built on an action-driven, pulse-raising slate, balanced with romantic gems and laugh-out-loud comedies. The channel also features All Elite Wrestling (AEW), delivering edge-of-your-seat entertainment for fans of every genre.

TNT is part of Warner Bros. Discovery and reaches over 10.6 million households across Africa.

