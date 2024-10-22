Afrika Tikkun Agripreneurship Programme equips youth to combat hunger

“This World Food Day, Afrika Tikkun urges South Africa to intensify their support for initiatives that drive agricultural development, empower the youth, and deliver bold, sustainable solutions to end hunger and combat food insecurity.”

As the world commemorates World Food Day on October 16, Afrika Tikkun, a leading youth development organisation, celebrates the success of its Garden-to-Kindergarten (G2K) and Agripreneurship Programmes. At Afrika Tikkun, food security isn’t just about providing a meal; it’s about creating sustainable solutions that empower individuals and communities. Through its Cradle-to-Career 360° model and comprehensive programmes, food insecurity is tackled from multiple angles.

At its five Centres of Excellence, each child receives between 1 and 3 nutritious meals a day depending on their registered programme. In addition, through the Garden to Kindergarten (G2K) initiative, an understanding of and love for planting vegetables is cultivated for children (aged 2-6 years) in the Bambanani Childhood Development (ECD) programme. They are also educated about nutrition and the importance of healthy eating.

Moreover, through the Agripreneurship programme, young graduates are groomed to become future agricultural leaders by completing the 12-month training and inadvertently contributing to local food production. With a pressing need to address hunger, poverty, and food scarcity in the country, these young agripreneurs are a beacon of hope, having gained the skills necessary to foster food security and build sustainable micro-enterprises in the agricultural sector.

Aligned with the 2024 World Food Day theme – Right to foods for a better life and a better future – the programme drives positive change by nurturing a new generation of farmers who understand the importance of producing nutritious, affordable and safe food for South African communities.

The Agripreneurship programme is currently operational in Diepsloot, Sasolburg and Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal, with a total of 188 active candidates.

Our 2023 graduates have already secured positions within retail stores, managing fruit and vegetable sections, highlighting the success of the programme in integrating young people into the agricultural economy. With practical training conducted in modern greenhouses, these graduates are now fully equipped to grow, cultivate and supply nutritious food, supporting the broader World Food Day goal of increasing food diversity and availability in local communities.

Hunger levels have decreased significantly from 2002 to 2018. In 2002, 30.1% of South Africa’s population (5.5 million) was food insecure. By 2018, this number had dropped to 10.7% (2.1 million). However, Gauteng still faces severe food insecurity, affecting 35% of its population.

“The Afrika Tikkun Agripreneurship Programme teaches youth to grow their food and start small-scale enterprises, thereby contributing to local economic development and reducing reliance on imported goods.”

Afrika Tikkun, celebrating a 30-year legacy in South Africa, is creating holistic development and sustainable impact, tackling the country’s socio-economic disparities and fostering an equitable society for all.

“We call on government, the private sector and the public to continue supporting initiatives that promote agricultural development, empower young people and create sustainable solutions to hunger and food insecurity,” said Fleming.

About Afrika Tikkun

Afrika Tikkun is a non-profit organisation celebrating 30 years of providing education, health, and social services to disadvantaged communities within South Africa, through its five centres and four training facilities across South Africa’s provinces. Afrika Tikkun’s Cradle-to-Career 360-degree model provides a holistic approach to the development of young people from early childhood to school leaving age, to when they journey into accessing economic opportunities. Currently assisting over 40,000 children and youth across the country, Afrika Tikkun’s primary goal is to create a sustainable future through economic and social empowerment for the youth of South Africa, for 30 years and beyond.