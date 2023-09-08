Afrika Tikkun Celebrates International Literacy Day, Empowering Young Minds Through Books

Afrika Tikkun is proud to join the global community in celebrating International Literacy Day on Friday, 08 September 2023. This annual observance is a testament to Afrika Tikkun’s unwavering dedication to providing quality education and literacy programmes to underserved communities in South Africa.

International Literacy Day, established by UNESCO, serves as a reminder of the importance of literacy as a fundamental human right and a foundation for lifelong learning. This year’s theme, “Literacy for a Sustainable Future,” resonates deeply with Afrika Tikkun’s mission to empower young people with the skills and knowledge they need to build brighter futures for themselves and their communities.

This year, to commemorate International Literacy Day, the young people of our Child and Youth Development (CYD) programme will engage in a variety of activities, ranging from building English words to storytelling sessions and including learning Sign Language. The young people from Grades 1 to 12, enrolled in our CYD programme across all our 5 Centres of Excellence, will be competing in the various activities planned for the day.

International Literacy Day is a momentous occasion for Afrika Tikkun as it aligns perfectly with our core values and mission. We firmly believe that education and literacy are the cornerstones of empowerment and transformation. Through our dedicated efforts and partnerships, we continue to make a positive impact in the lives of thousands of children and youth across South Africa.

For more information go to www.AfrikaTikkun.org.

About Afrika Tikkun:

Afrika Tikkun is a non-profit organisation dedicated to transforming the lives of disadvantaged South African children and youth through education, healthcare, and social services. With a strong focus on literacy and youth development, Afrika Tikkun empowers young people to reach their full potential and contribute positively to their communities.