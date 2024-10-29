Aging with Dignity. Elderly People Pageant – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

“Old age is not a disease- it is the strength of survivorship, triumph over all vicissitudes and disappointments, trials and illnesses.” The Department of Social Development in Mogale City recently organized an Elderly Pageant for Older persons in partnership with different stakeholders and NPOs in Mogale. The campaign was hosted at Krugersdorp, Mogale City, Centenary Hall, On 23 Wednesday 2024

October is considered an older person’s month. The Department of Social Development decided to honour the elderly people by bringing them together by organizing Pageants to bring smiles and let them enjoy their old age.

This is an Annual campaign aimed to celebrate and bring the Mogale City elderly people together and enable them to enjoy good moments away from home.

The aim is to

Create a free space to take their mind away from the stresses and challenges they face at home, having to deal with raising children and grandchildren.

To remind them of their Youth days and the good things they used to do and enjoy.

Arrange different categories from 60 to 70 years, and 80 to 90 years.

Organise dances on the bigger stage to the delighted audience.

It was a night to remember for most of them.

As Assistant Manager of the Department of Social Development in Mogale City, Mr. David Masopa said,” To our elderly people, we want to say, you are still valued as part of our community while you are still alive. This event is to show our love and appreciation to you. Active aging comes first. Eat healthy and exercise to reduce the risks of illnesses. Keep on being active for a long time and continue to keep our families together.”

It was a great night to remember with positive spirits and high energy to enjoy their old age and smile together as one. Such moments make for great memories to cheer up and forget about the difficulties at home. NPOs in Mogale City help these elderly people deal with stress, encourage them to eat healthy exercise daily, and take a walk.

As a Mogale City Elder, Mrs. Mapule Mabote, “I’m very pleased to be part of this annual event for our elderly people in Mogale City. We are going through challenges not only in health but also at home. This is one way to bring us together and enjoy ourselves in old age.”

At the end of the program, winners of different categories were awarded Awards and Trophies. Lunch was served with drinks.