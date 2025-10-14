Air France Extends Direct Cape Town-Paris Route to May 2026 Following Unprecedented Demand

Johannesburg, 8 October 2025 | Air France has announced the extension of its seasonal route between Cape Town and Paris until 3 May 2026, following exceptional demand for the service. Initially scheduled as a limited seasonal operation until end of March 2026, the direct route has proven immensely popular among both South African travellers heading to Europe and international visitors flocking to the Mother City.

The extension comes as Cape Town continues to be one of South Africa’s most sought-after destinations, particularly during the northern hemisphere’s winter months, when travellers escape colder climates for Cape Town’s sunshine, beaches, and cultural vibrancy. Conversely, South Africans benefit from seamless connectivity through Air France’s extensive global network, offering direct access to Paris and easy onward travel to destinations across Europe and beyond.