Air France-KLM and Partners Unite to Build a Brighter Future for Children in the Drakensberg

Air France-KLM, in partnership with The Wiltons Foundation, Champagne Sports Resort, YouthBuildSA, Aquila Private Game Reserve, Volvo, XL Nexus Travel, GE Monitoring Systems, Access Systems Solutions and Visit Drakensberg, is proud to announce a new social impact initiative in the heart of KwaZulu-Natal. This collective effort will support a community-driven project aimed at creating a safe and nurturing space for children in the community of Winterton).

This collaboration forms part of a collective upliftment experience, where participation directly contributes to hands-on development work. It reflects a shared belief that small actions, when combined, can create lasting change where it is needed most. The initiative will support the Siletha Ukukhanya Creche in Khetani, Winterton. This project involves the full build of a new Early Childhood Development facility in Winterton. The current crèche, which serves 60 children, has been flagged for closure by the District Municipality due to unsafe infrastructure. The new centre will be constructed from the ground up with the help of volunteers and local community members, providing a safe and permanent home for early learning.

“We are passionate about more than just connecting people across the globe through travel,” says Wilson Tauro, Country Manager Southern Africa at Air France-KLM. “We believe that with our global reach comes a responsibility to give back and make a difference in the communities we serve. This project is a powerful example of how meaningful impact is possible when we break down silos and collaborate with a shared focus. It is a reminder that real change happens when we turn our plans into reality for those who need it most.”

The Wiltons Foundation, a key partner in the initiative, is dedicated to supporting schools in rural South Africa, ensuring that funds and resources reach the communities where the need is greatest. With their unique model of funding much of their work through their own business operations into community projects, they have created a self-sustaining model that not only ensures continuity but also demonstrates a deep-rooted commitment to lasting impact. The projects are brought to life by dedicated fulfilment partners, YouthBuildSA, who empower young people through hands-on skills development.

Real change requires collective action. Air France–KLM invites the public to be part of this story. Donations can be made via the official BackaBuddy campaign . All proceeds will go directly to material and build costs.

This initiative is a powerful demonstration of the private sector’s ability to drive meaningful change through collaborative action. By investing in these fundamental community projects, Air France-KLM and its partners are not only providing safe havens for children but are also sowing the seeds for long-term development and a brighter future for the community of Winterton.