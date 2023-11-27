Algoa FM Big Walk: Kicking Out Cancer and Bringing In Cash – By Tshidiso Mashopa

By Tshidiso Mashopa

South Africa boasts over 2.5 million Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) whilst representing 98% of all registered businesses and employing 60% of the officially ‘employed’. Needless to say, SMEs are the lifeblood of our economy. Unfortunately, the failure rate of these micro businesses is always a challenge. In fact, some reports claim that more than 50% of SMEs show no growth.

The Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer, in association with Isuzu Motors South Africa, has taken it upon itself to support local SMEs whilst simultaneously bolstering the economy. In support of the 5th most deadly disease in the world, the event attracted just over 12,000 walkers.

More good news is that the value of services and goods sold by SMEs exceeded R1.2m.

Lesley Geyer, the marketing manager at Algoa FM, spoke about the diverse nature of the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer. Marketing, advertising, merchandise, infrastructure setup, outdoor event facilities, registration, safety, security, catering, and numerous other services were at the epicentre of the business on the day.

Geyer explains, “our reliance on local service providers across George, Gqeberha, and Easy London; highlighting the event’s significant impact on the fight against cancer and the local economy. Algoa FM is committed to the cause and purpose of hosting this event and we hope to grow the participation across the broadcast region and further afield through virtual participation. Our suppliers have delivered efficiently, and the event achieved remarkable success, even in the face of inclement weather in all three cities.”

One such entrepreneur who has benefitted significantly from the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer is Steve Durmalingam, who owns Steve’s Hire in Malabar, Gqeberha. “Our family business which supplies and erects marquees, has grown due to the support of the the Big Walk. We are honoured to be a part of this event and grateful to be recognised as a supplier to such a huge charity initiative.”

Boardwalk Mall was a sea of pink as a result of The Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer. Retailers, restaurants, and hawkers were also part of the action. Jethro Barnard, general manager of the beachside-based ‘Something Good restaurant’, said he looks forward to the pink stream that flows into his eatery. “The Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer brings a vibrant atmosphere of unity and accomplishment to the beachfront. “Something Good is happy to offer a rest point for walkers and it is heart-warming to serve the diverse clientele, all achieving the same purpose.”.

Very few things are as heartwarming as people coming together for a cause that affects so many. It’s also inspiring that South Africans can address a medical conundrum whilst promoting long-term economic growth for our country. All the while burning a couple of calories.