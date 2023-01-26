All CEOs and business leaders – Add your voice and spend ONE WORK- DAY IN A WHEELCHAIR!

LITTLE EDEN Society has been providing 24-hour care to children and adults with profound intellectual disability for over 55 years! For the 6th year running, CEOs and business leaders are being challenged to sign up for the Annual LITTLE EDEN Society CEO Wheelchair Campaign® and spend one work day in a wheelchair in March – Intellectual Disability Awareness Month, to highlight challenges experienced by people with physical disabilities and rely on a wheelchair for mobility on a daily basis and to help raise R1,5 million towards the care of 300 children and adults with profound intellectual disability at LITTLE EDEN Society – www.littleeden.org.za

Currently, it costs R13 460 per month to care for one resident at the Home and with 68% of LITTLE EDEN residents having been abandoned or coming from an underprivileged background they are financially taken care of completely by

LITTLE EDEN Society.

Spending one work-day in a wheelchair will give you a glimpse of the daily challenges that people who rely on wheelchairs for mobility face on a daily basis and even more so the 71% of LITTLE EDEN residents who use wheelchairs.

Contact us now and join other business leaders in making a mark!

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

Contact Nadine Mason – nm@littleeden.org.za

Donate R55 000 (R35 000 FOR smaller enterprises) to LITTLE EDEN Society

Challenge another CEO or business leader to participate

Share a write-up about your day-in-the-wheelchair with pictures or videos to be published on LITTLE EDEN Society’s social media pages and website.

Participating companies will gain valuable tax and BBBEE benefits and additionally will make a lasting contribution to improving the lives of one of the most vulnerable members of society – children and adults with profound intellectual

disability.

For more information about LITTLE EDEN Society and how you can contribute towards the missionary work, kindly contact Public Relations and Communications Co-Ordinator Gaahele Mokgoro at 011 609 7246 or email pro@littleeden.org.za or visit www.littleeden.org.za

