Allan Gray Fellowship Programme Applications closing soon!

If you are in matric and have always dreamt of making a difference in your community or wanted to explore a career as a business owner, then this is for you. The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation, a member of the Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropies, is calling on Grade 12 learnersacross the country who display entrepreneurial potential and academic excellence to apply for its Fellowship Programme ahead of the 30 April 2025 application deadline.

Successful candidates will receive access to entrepreneurial mindset development, personal and academic mentorship as well as funding for their university studies. All of which will nurture and develop their skills enabling them to develop into high impact responsible entrepreneurs.

Fellowship Application Requirements:

South African citizenship

Applicants must be under the age of 21 in the year of application.

A minimum of 60% in pure Mathematics or 80% in Mathematical Literacy for final Grade 11 results.

A minimum average of 70% for final Grade 11 results (excluding Life Orientation).

An intention to study towards a Commerce, Science, Engineering, Law, Humanities, Arts, or Health Sciences degree (excluding Medicine, Veterinary Science, and Dentistry) at one of the following partner universities: WITS, UJ, UCT, NMU, RU, UWC, SU, UP, UFS, UKZN or TSiBA.

If you believe you have what it takes to be a change-maker, then make your move and apply for the Allan Gray Fellowship Programme before 30 April 2025 at 17:00 SAST.

Visit www.allangrayorbis.org to download an application form, or to apply online.