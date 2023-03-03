Allan Gray Makers launches Startup Academy for aspiring artisan entrepreneurs in plumbing and electrical trades

Johannesburg, 01 March 2023 – Allan Gray Makers has announced the launch of the Allan Gray Makers StartUp Academy. The programme is an 8-month incubation programme for aspiring artisan entrepreneurs in the plumbing and electrical trades.

The StartUp Academy is a full-time, in-person programme that will provide business training and support to enable participants to start their own businesses and will commence on 15 May 2023. The Allan Gray Makers StartUp Academy is fully funded by Allan Gray Makers, which means that all programme costs, including a basic living allowance, will be covered.

“We are excited to launch the Allan Gray Makers StartUp Academy, which is part of our commitment to empower South Africans to create sustainable livelihoods through entrepreneurship,” said Allan Gray Makers Selection Manager Nondwe Kali. “We recognise the importance of artisan entrepreneurs in driving economic growth and job creation, and we believe that the StartUp Academy will provide aspiring entrepreneurs in the plumbing and electrical trades with the necessary support and training to launch successful businesses.”

The Allan Gray Makers StartUp Academy is open to all aspiring artisan entrepreneurs who are committed to building a successful business in the plumbing and electrical trades. Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 35 years, be a South African citizen or permanent resident, and reside in Gauteng (Johannesburg) with a relevant learning programme. The programme will offer participants the opportunity to network with other businesses, offer access personal mentorship, business shadowing, industry-expert coaches and funding.

“We are looking for committed, passionate, and innovative individuals who are ready to take their entrepreneurial journey to the next level,” said Kali. “The Allan Gray Makers StartUp Academy will provide participants with a unique opportunity to gain the skills, knowledge, and support they need to launch successful businesses and create jobs in their communities,” she concluded.

Applications for the Allan Gray Makers StartUp Academy close on Friday, 10 March 2023.

You can apply if you have the following minimum requirements:

A South African citizen or permanent resident

A plumber or electrician that has completed a relevant learning programme in your field

Someone who has completed or qualifies to take a Trade Test

Between 18 and 35 years old

Based in Gauteng (Johannesburg)

Someone with a desire to start your own business

Working in the electrical or plumbing industry

What you will gain from the Programme:

Personal and entrepreneurial mindset development

Business, financial, people and project management skills

Marketing, sales, branding, and e-skills training

Teamwork & networking opportunities

Personal mentorship, industry and business advisory

Access to markets (revenue growth and job creation)

An office space with basic resources

Funding to grow your business

Life-long support (for programme graduates)

StartUp Academy flyer (1)

For further information on the application process, please make use of the following platforms:

Website: www.allangraymakers.co.za

Email: agmakers@allangillgrayphilanthropy.org

About Allan Gray Makers

Allan Gray Makers is a South African initiative funded by Allan Gray Philanthropy South Africa provides transferable entrepreneurial skills and support to youth who are technically or vocationally talented. The programme aims to create a different story of entrepreneurship that focuses on how technically talented entrepreneurs, who embody the values and behaviors of ethical leadership, can play a more active role in reducing poverty by accelerating the creation of meaningful employment opportunities in South Africa.

***Please note:

Allan Gray Makers is not to be confused with any of the below sister organisations:

Allan Gray Investment – Private Investment Company

Allan Gray Orbis Foundation – Invests in entrepreneurial potential in high school and university students