Flatfoot Access Festival 2 | 03 December 2023

An encounter with dance and disability
Dates: Sat 2 Dec 2023, 18:30 PM –
Sun 3 Dec 2023, 14:30 PM
Venue: Stable Theatre, 115 Johannes Nkosi St, Greyville, Durban, 4001
Parking: The venue’s has off-street secure parking facilities
Tickets can be purchased through Computicket
ABOUT THIS EVENT
The 2nd annual FLATFOOT ACCESS FESTIVAL, supported by PESP 4 funding from the NAC and DAC, is a week long encounter with dance and disability that culminates in two extra ordinary performances. With guest artists from Switzerland and very special guest DANCE MOVEMENT, FLATFOOT showcases its amazing work with dancer with physical and intellectual disabilities.