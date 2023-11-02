SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
steuart@sagoodnews.co.za
02
Nov

Flatfoot Access Festival 2 | 03 December 2023

An encounter with dance and disability

Dates: Sat 2 Dec 2023, 18:30 PM –
Sun 3 Dec 2023, 14:30 PM

Venue: Stable Theatre, 115 Johannes Nkosi St, Greyville, Durban, 4001

Parking: The venue’s has off-street secure parking facilities

Tickets can be purchased through Computicket

ABOUT THIS EVENT

The 2nd annual FLATFOOT ACCESS FESTIVAL, supported by PESP 4 funding from the NAC and DAC, is a week long encounter with dance and disability that culminates in two extra ordinary performances. With guest artists from Switzerland and very special guest DANCE MOVEMENT, FLATFOOT showcases its amazing work with dancer with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Related Posts

November 2, 2023

Join the Springboks Trophy Tour and celebration at FNB Stadium for free!

0
November 2, 2023

World’s largest electric vehicle brand extends footprint in SA

0
November 2, 2023

A young creative created started a leather business – By Atlehang Ramathesele and Yolanda Wessells

0