Although We Can’t Support Them, They’re Supporting Us 😊

Chivas Business Unusual launched on Instagram Live TV on 22 April to support small businesses

Over 1000 viewers tuned in for the first episode of Business Unusual – an Instagram Live TV series that flights on @chivasregalsa’s Instagram page over the next five weeks – hosted by respected local entrepreneur and media personality, Andile Khumalo. Andile interviewed self-taught chef and popular YouTube personality Luyanda Mafanya of @cookingwithluyanda and will be interviewing various industry thought leaders who will share insights into how to survive as a business during the current COVID-19 context – and Chivas Regal will give away R35 000 per week to one small business to help them survive this Lockdown period.

Relevance

A survey conducted by Statistics South Africa has revealed that 42.2% of the countries’ businesses reported that they’ve run out of financial resources to see them through the extended lockdown period. A further 4 out of 10 small businesses are facing the reality that they may not be able to reopen their doors post-lockdown. There’s a dire need for support and advice for business survival. Chivas Regal is stepping in to provide both.

Below is the link to the Chivasregalsa Instagram page.

Chivas Business Unusual flights on the Chivas Regal South Africa Instagram channel (@chivasregalsa)