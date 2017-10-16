Amarula # 1

Amarula takes home Brand of the Year title

12 October, Cape Town: Amarula, Africa’s most awarded liqueur was recently honoured as Brand of the Year at the prestigious 2017 World Branding Awards held at a ceremony in Kensington Palace in London on October 11th. This truly global brand was recognised alongside those who have advanced the community through worthy initiatives for both industry and consumer.

The World Branding Awards are hosted annually and are renowned as global brand accolades in the industry. With 210 winners selected from over 2800 nominated brands, winning is truly a remarkable achievement, that is uniquely judged through a meticulous process that includes three streams; Brand Valuation, Consumer Market Research and Public Online Voting.

“Amarula has always been celebrated for its firm commitment to quality, with 17 international spirit awards over the last three decades, including the annual Gold Liqueur Masters Award at Global Spirits Masters competition. We are honoured to accept this Brand of the Year award that recognizes the work done in conserving and protecting Africa’s natural wildlife through initiatives like the Amarula Trust that was created in 2002 to raise funds as a non-profit organization.” comments Maijaliina Hansen, Global Marketing Manager.

In 2016 the Amarula Trust formed a partnership with global conservation organisation Wildlife Direct and its dynamic Kenyan-born CEO, Dr. Paula Kahumbu, with the shared vision to drive conservation through education in the community. Every 15 minutes an elephant disappears, and by 2030 Africa’s elephants could be extinct. With less than 400 000 elephants left in Africa, the brand is working to help protect them and Africa’s heritage, so that in years to come, we can continue to meet these majestic creatures beneath the Marula trees. To raise awareness worldwide in 2017, Amarula launched limited edition bottles without the iconic African Elephant to put an end to the ivory trade. #DontLetThemDisappear”

Amarula was the only brand in the Alcoholic Spirits Cream Liqueur category from South Africa to be selected for the 2017 Awards. It is testament to the brand’s worthy efforts and an indicator of exceptional quality and branding. Amarula proudly joins the ranks of other previous South African winners including DStv, MTN, Nando’s, and Standard Bank, and iconic global brands like Apple, Coca-Cola, Louis Vuitton and Mercedes-Benz.

“As much as we would love to claim this award as our own, the honour must be shared with Africa and the iconic elephants that are intimately connected to the brand through our African roots and the wild Marula fruit. We don’t plant the Marula trees, they grow wild where they choose, and the fruit is handpicked by local communities, to create the smooth taste of Amarula. Through these African roots, we proudly celebrate the vibrant pulse of this exotic continent, its wildlife and its people, to inspire the world.” concludes Maijaliina.

About Amarula:

Amarula is Africa in a bottle. A premium spirit with an exotic, natural taste made from the fruit of the sacred Marula trees that grow wild and uncultivated in the subequatorial regions of Africa. Handpicked by local communities, naturally fermented and distilled in copper pot stills, the spirit is matured for 2 years in aged oak. The wood spice characteristics of vanilla and caramel are naturally extracted, and further enhanced by the addition of cream, for a rich and velvety smooth taste. Introduced in 1983, Amarula has grown into a world leader and is enjoyed in more than 100 countries on all continents. For more visit www.amarula.com