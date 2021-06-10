Anna Foundation and Versus Socks Set the Pace for Social Responsibility Through Sport

9 June 2021, Stellenbosch: Today, the Anna Foundation announces a new partnership with homegrown company Versus Socks. The Stellenbosch-based charity, which focuses on sport as one of three pillars for childhood development, is proud to team up with a local business using sport to bring together people from all walks of life.

The brainchild of two former Stellenbosch University students, Hanno Lategan and Jurgens Uys, Versus Socks started from humble beginnings in 2013 but has grown significantly over the years, most recently launching their range of colourful active, running and cycling socks into the UK and Australian markets.

The Anna Foundation, founded in 2005 by Anna Brom, runs 16 after school projects for approximately 600 disadvantaged children in rural and farming areas around the Western Cape. Its flagship 3Rs programme, which refers to Reading, Running and Right-ing (or right living), was professionally designed by an educational therapist, drama play therapist and Human Movement Science specialist. This ensures delivery of high-quality, holistic education that engages and motivates learners. “Our sport programme is the carrot that keeps children smiling and wanting more!” says Brom.

The alignment of the two organisations is simple but clear. “At Versus, we aim to produce comfortable, high-quality socks that aid performance while making you smile,” says Uys. On the other hand, Anna Foundation provides high-quality educational assistance that builds self-confidence and self-worth, using sport as the fun reward.

To kick-start their relationship, Versus Socks recently donated 1,000 pairs of socks to the Foundation, which were excitedly received by learners and teaching staff alike. “We are extremely grateful for this donation, which will really take the chill off the cold, winter months,” says Brom. “Furthermore, when restrictions on sporting events start to loosen up, we hope to have greater opportunity to collaborate on a face-to-face level and build on our shared passion for sport and community,” she says.

In the past, the Anna Foundation participated in many local sporting events, using them as a way to show children the opportunities afforded by sport. From participating in fun runs to manning water stations, the blur of Anna Foundation’s yellow t-shirts has always garnered much attention from onlookers.

“Until now, our yellow t-shirts have been the primary element of our visual identity,” adds Sports Manager, Fa-Eez Abrahams. But from now on, thanks to our partnership with Versus, I’m pretty sure it’s going to be all about the socks!”