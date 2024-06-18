Applications Open: Calling on Grade 6 Learners to Apply for High School Entrepreneurial Scholarships

June 2024: The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation, a member of the Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropies, opened their annual applications for the High School Scholarship Programme to all current and eligible Grade 6 learners across South Africa.
The High School Scholarship is designed to nurture young entrepreneurial development and aims to produce confident scholars with entrepreneurial thinking, unlocked potential, leadership qualities, a desire to create value and solve our countries most pressing social and economic challenges.
To be a successful recipient of this Scholarship, Grade 6 learners must demonstrate academic excellence, entrepreneurial leadership potential, as well as financial need. The Programme offers Grade 6 learners funding to enroll at leading high schools across the country in addition to support and interventions that develop their entrepreneurial talents.
Application Requirements:
- Applicants must be in Grade 6 this year (2024) to apply.
- Applicant must not be older than 12 years of age and not younger than 11 years of age in Grade 6 (Candidates must be born in 2012 and 2013).
- Clearly demonstrate financial need (Household income must not exceed a monthly gross income of R20 000, including business revenue).
- Applicant must obtain a minimum of 70 % for English and Mathematics in Grade 5.
- Applicant must be a South African citizen.
Some of the main elements covered by the Scholarship:
- Tuition and boarding
- Uniform, stationery, textbooks, toiletries, casual clothing
- A monthly allowance
- Support for extra murals
- Workshops, speaker events and seminars
- Regional Entrepreneurial Experience sessions
- Annual entrepreneurial conference
- Online learning conference
- Programme Officer (mentorship, one on one Courageous Conversation)
Ways to Apply:
- Visit www.allangrayorbis.org to apply online or download the application forms.
- Post application form to Allan Gray Orbis Foundation, Freepost no: CB 11349 Kloof Street, 8008. Register your mail so you can track it to avoid the application form from being lost.
- Hand Deliver to 46 Hof Street, Oranjezicht Cape Town or 1st Floor, Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, 1 Protea Place, Cnr of Fredman Dr and Protea Place, Sandton, Johannesburg.
Applications close on 16 September 2024, 17:00 SAST.