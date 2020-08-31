Apply to The SAB Foundation Tholoana Enterprise Programme

The SAB Foundation is inviting entrepreneurs to apply to their Tholoana Enterprise Programme which aims to give entrepreneurs invaluable help and support.

The SAB Foundation Tholoana Enterprise Programme is a two-year business support programme. It assists entrepreneurs with access to markets, access to experienced business mentors and critical training to help them grow their businesses.

So far, over R157 million in business support has been invested to support 473 programme participants. This helped them increase their collective turnover by 85% and create 2 445 jobs.

Applications open once a year, with about 60 new entrepreneurs who show the most potential and commitment, selected to take part.The invitation to apply to the Tholoana Enterprise Programme is extended to entrepreneurs who meet the following requirements:

The business is black-owned and operational, viable, and sustainable.

The business is headquartered and registered within the South African territory.

The applicant is involved with the day-to-day operations of the business.

The business has been in operation for six months to five years.

The applicant possesses the essential knowledge and skills for the type of business that they are engaged in.

The applicant can fully commit to the two-year programme and seeks to create positive change.

The applicant is committed to the process, is willing to learn and implement new strategies to grow their business.

The applicant has demonstrated ethical and high moral standards.

Applications open on 1 September 2020 and close on 30 September 2020.

For more information, or to sign up for a newsletter to receive notifications of when applications open, please visit the website.