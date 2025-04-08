April Fool’s Day Ad Sale Supported Cape Town Firefighters

Conservation is No Joke: April Fool’s Stunt Sparks Support for Table Mountain Firefighters

On 1 April, South Africans looking for a once-in-a-lifetime advertising opportunity were met with an unexpected offer on OneDayOnly.co.za – ad space for sale on the side of Table Mountain. Instead of securing a prime spot on one of the world’s most iconic landmarks, they were greeted with an ‘April Fool’s!’ message, along with a serious reminder about the urgent need to protect the country’s natural heritage.

More than just a prank, the campaign was designed to highlight the importance of keeping Table Mountain free from commercial exploitation while rallying public support for its conservation. As part of the initiative, visitors to the daily deals site were given an option to donate funds to the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service, which works tirelessly to protect Table Mountain from devastating fires.

“The idea behind the stunt was to engage South Africans in a fun and unexpected way while driving home a serious message about conservation. Table Mountain is not for sale, and it never should be. We wanted to spark conversation about the need to protect our natural landmarks and to give back to those who help safeguard them.” says OneDayOnly.co.za spokesperson Jonathan Spencer.

He explains that the awareness push highlighted the urgent need for fire mitigation efforts. “With 92 fires recorded in the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) over the 2024/25 financial year, this is an indication of the escalating fire threats facing South Africa’s coastal national parks. Worsened by climate change, these fires endanger biodiversity and eco-tourism, both of which are reliant on protected landscapes.”

“Beyond the immediate danger of wildfires, the campaign also brought attention to another, often-overlooked environmental issue: unregulated outdoor advertising,” notes Spencer. “If not properly managed, these displays contribute to light pollution, disrupt wildlife, and diminish the natural beauty of protected areas.”

The hoax garnered 14,199 views on the site, 94,991 views on social media, and 1,959 clicks through the company’s daily deals newsletter. On Instagram, one serious user cautioned, “Let’s not turn Table Mountain into a billboard though…” while another reflected, “I need to be outside more.”

All funds raised will go towards essential resources, equipment, and training for those on the frontlines protecting Table Mountain. Firefighting operations rely on a coordinated effort, combining ground crews, fire tankers, and trucks, with helicopters and water bombers called in for more severe outbreaks – all of which demand funding.

“Table Mountain is one of South Africa’s most treasured natural wonders, attracting millions of visitors each year. However, it faces increasing threats from human activity, climate change, and wildfires. The success of this campaign proves that when presented in an engaging way, awareness initiatives can make a real impact,” shares Spencer.

“OneDayOnly.co.za is proud to have turned an April Fool’s joke into a force for good,” he concludes. ‘By using humor to grab people’s attention, we raised awareness and funds for issues that impact our natural heritage.”

