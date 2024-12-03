Aquafresh sinks its teeth into child literacy with mobile libraries programme

Gauteng, November 2024 – To stoke the fires of literacy among South African children, Aquafresh is donating compact, libraries to schools across Johannesburg.

Aquafresh has partnered with a few schools to improve access of reading materials and foster a more literate nation. The schools chosen only start with English language education from Grade 4. The initiative will help to provide access to the English language for all Grade 0 – Grade 7 learners

This initiative was born in 2022 when Aquafresh brought creativity and literacy together through a heartwarming art competition for 200 schools across Gauteng and Western Cape. The winning submission, stood a chance to win a mobile library, packed with books to inspire young minds for their schools.

A total of 100 primary school children from Gauteng Province schools participated in the art competition that challenged them to produce creative art using Aquafresh tubes and cartons.

On the 21st of November, the first library was unveiled at Kabelo Primary School in Katlehong, kicking off the journey to give children the tools to dream, learn, and grow. This initiative is a testament to Aquafresh’s belief in creating brighter futures, one book at a time. With five libraries in total to be handed over to schools in Gauteng (Soweto, Thembisa, and Katlehong).

Each library is equipped with a range of fiction and nonfiction books tailored to engage young readers and build critical literacy skills. The libraries were also built with sustainability in mind, all expertly made from shipping containers.

This timely programme follows the release of the 2023 National Reading Barometer, which revealed alarming trends in South Africa: by 2026, an estimated 69% of 10-year-olds may struggle to read for meaning. Furthermore, three out of five households lack access to any books, leaving many children without the reading resources essential for their development.

“Aquafresh believes in creating brighter futures,” says Noxolo Figlan, Aquafresh Senior Brand Manager. “Books open doors to new worlds, ideas, and dreams. By giving children access to libraries, we’re planting seeds of curiosity, resilience, and possibility, This aligns with Aquafresh’s longstanding commitment to sustainability and supporting the wellbeing of children, including their oral health, confidence, and educational growth.”