aQuellé celebrated National Water Week by distributing free bottled water – By Gerda Potgieter

By Gerda Potgieter

Access to clean water is a daily challenge for many communities in South Africa, particularly those affected by ongoing water shortages and damaged municipal water supply systems.

As part of its commitment to creating a positive impact, aQuellé continues to provide relief by delivering fresh drinking water to those in need. The bottled water brand also elevated its community awareness campaign by actively distributing clean drinking water to local community members who are most in need as part of the National Water Week celebrations. This impactful gesture not only highlights the pressing issue of water scarcity but also fosters a sense of solidarity and support within the community, ensuring that those facing challenges in accessing safe drinking water receive the help they deserve.

In celebration of Water Week, aQuellé delivered essential water supplies to Kwandengezi, near Durban, ensuring that families have access to safe drinking water. This initiative is part of the brand’s ongoing efforts, which have also included providing water aid to communities in Umlazi, Tongaat, Greytown, Msunduzi, Phoenix, and KwaDukuza during times of crisis.

Michael Ngubane, Director of aQuellé, emphasized the urgency of addressing water security by stating, “Access to safe and clean drinking water is a significant challenge for many communities.” He noted that frequent flooding in recent years has caused substantial damage to municipal water supply systems, making water increasingly scarce. This is why aQuellé is stepping in to help.

In addition to providing emergency relief, aQuellé has launched a project focused on delivering long-term solutions to water scarcity. The brand has donated 25 water tanks to communities in need. Each tank has a capacity of 5,000 liters, ensuring a sustainable source of clean water for schools and residents. The first tank was installed at Aldinville Primary School in KwaDukuza, allowing students to attend school uninterrupted due to water shortages.

With National Water Week raising awareness about the importance of water conservation and World Water Day reinforcing the need to protect water resources, aQuellé’s efforts stand as a beacon of hope. For those receiving this water, the impact is immediate. As one community member expressed, “aQuellé has helped us very much. We are now able to drink healthy, clean water.”

Water is essential for survival. With each bottle of pure, refreshing water delivered and every tank expertly installed, aQuellé is dedicated to making a meaningful impact on communities—transforming lives, drop by drop. Each delivery not only quenching thirst but also promoting health and well-being ensures access to clean water that nourishes both the body and spirit. Through their committed efforts, aQuellé plays a crucial role in enhancing quality of life and supporting sustainable water solutions, making every interaction an opportunity for positive change.

(Visit www.aquelle.co.za)