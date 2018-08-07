Are Elephants like Ice-bergs, slowly disappearing?

GIANT ELEPHANT ICE SCULPTURE TO BE UNVEILED ON WORLD ELEPHANT DAY

7 August 2018 – A giant life-size elephant ice sculpture will appear and slowly melt this weekend at Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, dramatically symbolising the disappearance of elephants due to poaching. Amarula, in partnership with WildlifeDirect will commission the ice sculpture as part of their “Don’t Let Them Disappear” campaign. The campaign is centred around World Elephant Day, an international annual event dedicated to raising awareness about the preservation and protection of elephants.

The sculpture will also appear in other key cities, Toronto and Sao Paolo and the campaign is launching in various markets across the globe, including Duty Free, the United States, South Africa, Canada, Brazil and Germany.

As a keystone species, elephants play an indispensable role in the healthy functioning of the larger ecosystem, yet around 96 African elephants are poached for their ivory every day, that’s one elephant every 15 minutes.

To join the experience and spread the message on the plight of the African elephant, visit Melrose Arch this weekend, take photos with the ice sculpture and share on social media using the hashtags #DontLetThemDisappear and #WorldElephantDay.

Event Details:

Venue: Melrose Arch, Johannesburg

Date: Saturday, 11 August and Sunday, 12 August

Time: All day

Price: free

For more information about Amarula and the “Don’t Let Them Disappear Campaign,” visit: www.amarula.com or http://wildlifedirect.org.