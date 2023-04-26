Attached To The Soil: How The Nelson Mandela Foundation Is Getting Its Hands Dirty – By Tshidiso Masopha

By Tshidiso Masopha

‘United We Shall Stand,’ four simple yet robust words from our national anthem that reflect one of the main desires of a beautiful nation with an infamous past. 29 years after the idea of ‘being one’ was ushered in by our first President, Nelson Mandela, we are finally acknowledging our roots and the soil surrounding them.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation hosted the launch of ‘Attached to the Soil’, an exhibition by Peter Glendinning, on the 16th of March.

The exhibition aims to demonstrate how South Africans are increasingly coming together for a common cause: dignity for all regardless of race or creed.

The project is inspired by Nelson Mandela’s profound words during his inaugural speech as President of the Republic, “To my compatriots. I have no hesitation in saying that each one of us is as intimately attached to the soil of this beautiful country as are the famous Jacaranda trees of Pretoria and the Mimosa trees of the Bushveld. Each time one of us touches the soil of this land, we feel a sense of personal renewal.”

Five different participants, holding a handful of South African soil themselves, were selected to launch the exhibition. Binjun Hu, Blessing Xhaba, Bontle Tau, MJ Liu, and Quentin Mnisi all formed discussion panel, reflecting on their works.

Binjun shared her story as a Chinese South African. The exhibition gave her an opportunity to reflect on Asian migration to South Africa as a whole. Her South African heritage in particular goes back to 17th century indentured labourers who were brought to the country to work in the mines.

“The past can really affect your dignity; knowing what has been done to you” reflected Binjun, describing an imposing portrait where she is standing next to the headstones of her forefathers, “When the ancestors are unsettled below the soil, we will all be unsettled above the soil” shared Binjun. Many of our mines remain a testimony to the first generation of Chinese miners.

Each selected panellist had the origins, or soil, behind the vision of the exhibition. They were each challenged by Peter Glendinning to focus on their soil story and choose a person in their South African lives that embodies their personal heritage. In addition, each artist was to photograph and write a caption that unpacks the photograph and how it is connected to their soil-related metaphor.

Quentin Mnisi, another artist, centered his work around self-determination. Quentin failed matric three times – but ultimately had the resilience and willpower to pass. Quentin’s subject, ‘Convince Mongwana’, similarly resonates. As an aspiring pharmacist, Convince struggled to get accepted by any of the university programmes he registered for. This was an issue many South African graduate had to overcome. Convince persisted in his goal of furthering his education and is currently studying towards a Bachelor of Pharmacy at the Tshwane University of Technology.

“The soil will continue to nurture a tree even after it is cut down. With the will to live, it can grow.” writes Quentin about Convince’s and his own stories.

The blood on our soil has dried, it’s high-time that we as South Africans recognize our worth. Many of us are diligent, hardworking, and optimistic. Pictures speak a thousand words and these photographs have spoken for millions of South Africans.

Exhibition

Attached to the Soil will be showing at the Nelson Mandela Foundation until September 2023.