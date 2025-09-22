Aviation Dreams Take Flight at Rhode field Engineering School of Specialisation – By Thabo Motlhabi

By: Thabo Motlhabi

Ekurhuleni, In a groundbreaking step towards building the next generation of aviation professionals, Rhodefield Engineering School of Specialisation, recently hosted an Aviation Education Program aimed at Empowering Grade 10 and 11 Learners with first-hand knowledge of aviation careers. The initiative, held over weekend, is the brainchild of Mr. Marita Tshabalala, a respected Organisational and Aviation Psychologist.

“In the past, black South Africans were included in aviation, but not significant numbers” said Mr. Tshabalala. Now, 30 years into Democracy, we are seeing a remarkable rise in qualified black individuals entering aviation programs. This initiative is about accelerating that progress.”

The workshop was held at the school’s premises in Ekurhuleni and welcomed about 20 eager learners into a structured , immersive learning environment. Its primary goal was to expose learners to the world of aviation and help them make informed career choices.

Program Highlights

The program covered wide range of engaging and practical topics, including:

Introduction to Aviation: understanding the fundamentals and history of aviation

Exploring Aviation Careers: insights into various roles such as Pilots, Air- Traffic Controller, Aero-Space Engineers, and more.

Flight Simulation and Practical Activities: learners gain hands- on experience to understand how air-craft operate.

Human-Skills in Aviation: Team-Work, decision- making, and Communications under pressure.

Industry Trends: Exploring modern developments in sustainability, drone technology, automation, and the future of air travel.

“Beyond academics, the workshop also focused on helping changing lives, shaping future, and inspiring confidence,” said Mr. Tshabalala. “When I started, I had to navigate challenges with the little guidance. I don’t want these Learners to struggle the way I did. They deserve a better head start.”

Inspiring Future Aviation

To inspire the future of aviation professionals and to strengthen learners engagement with STEM subjects, critical thinking, and leadership development. As a Grade 11 Learner at Rhodefield Engineering School of Specialisation Mr. Mukhethwa Ndou said, ” first, aviation is awesome, it’s a motivation on its own. This program inspires us to make the right choices by showing us what fields are out there and what is expected. I’m driven by adrenaline and I love challenges- that is why I was inspired to explore air traffic control. The program really shows how diverse aviation is”.

Looking Ahead

Through this campaign, learners walk away with not only theoretical knowledge but also practical skills, character development, and clearer vision for their future, as they prepare for their Grade 12 year and beyond. These Learners are better equipped to take their first real step into the aviation industry. This initiative marks and important move towards inclusivity and empowerment in one of the most exciting and essential global industries-aviation.