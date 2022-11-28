Avid skater does a 180 for the community – By Jade Rhode

By Jade Rhode

Cape Town is renowned for its mountains, the gatsby, District Six Museum and roads perfect for skating. About a thirty-minute drive away from the nation’s legislative capital is the beach-side suburb of Muizenberg, known for its colourful beach huts, where surfers come to enjoy the waves.Surfing and skating are often viewed as male-dominated sports. Michaylah Petersen, a surf instructor and sales assistant from Kenilworth, Cape Town, is here to change that narrative with her Non-Governmental Organisation, The Sliders, which aims to uplift girls living in the Cape Flats.

The two sporting activities have always served as an escape for Petersen. “There is something different [about] skating,” says Petersen. “When I skate down a hill, there is nobody except me and what I feel. It is just me and my freedom.” Besides herself, Petersen states that she has never seen female skaters in the community. Now, things are different. “I see [young girls] are owning it [skating]. I am super proud of myself for that.”

Petersen feels the same about surfing, a sport she had always wanted to try, which she now deems therapeutic. She describes paddling out into the ocean alone as special and contemplative. “It’s just you, you and your thoughts.”

With surfing and skating being Petersen’s safe space, she has also created such a space for young girls in the local communities. The Sliders, which was founded in 2018 and is to be registered next year currently focuses on skating, which aims to prioritise young girls’ mental health. Petersen plans to include surfing in the programme. “[It is] something I [am] work[ing] on. [There are challenges and] some kids have a fear of the ocean.”

Most of the children Petersen interacts with reside in Lotus River, Seawinds, Steenberg and Lavender Hill. These areas are located in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town. They are well known for being predominantly Coloured areas in the Cape Flats. Petersen’s primary focus is Lavender Hill, an area in the Cape Flats notoriously known for gang violence.

“I am just giving back to the kids and allowing them to [experience the exhileration of skating and surfing, the freedom of it. Many] of them [do not enjoy this kind of freedom] in their own communities. So, when I am there, [and we are together], I, [through Sliders], am creating that space of freedom for them.”

Contact: sliderslongboard@gmail.com