Back to School Programme sparks joy

More than 100 children at Simba Kleuter Liefie, an ECD centre in Olifantshoek, are now learning through play with a generous donation of educational toys. This donation not only makes learning easier for children but also prepares them for primary school learning concepts, setting them on a path to a brighter future.

Funded by REISA Solar, this ‘Back-to-School’ programme donation that set the children up for a year of fun and learning, included items such as puzzles, musical instruments, crayons, Legos, as well as classroom furniture.

“We are delighted to provide this support to Simba Kleuter Liefie ECD Centre,” said Nomfundo Mpompo, REISA Solar’s Community Liaison Officer. “We believe that the provision of this support will have a positive impact on the community and facilitate children’s learning through play. Our goal is to make a significant difference in the lives of these children, and put them on a path towards a more promising future.”

In addition to the toy donation, REISA also upgraded the water system in the centre to ensure that the children have access to clean water.

“On behalf of everyone at Simba Kleuter Liefie, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to REISA for the wonderful support they have generously provided us with. The donation of educational toys and a Jo-jo tank has made a huge difference in our school and young learners,” expressed Connie Olyn, Principal at Simba Kleuter Liefie.

REISA Solar is committed to supporting the local community and making a positive impact in the lives of children. The company plans to continue its Back to School programme in the future and support other ECD centres in the area.

Issued for: REISA Solar

Issue by: TM COMMUNICATIONS

socialmedia@tmcommunications.co.za

Date: March 2023