BACSA applauds law enforcement for election safety strategies

Over the past few weeks, before, during, and after the general elections that were held on 29 May, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other law enforcement agencies were supported by Business Against Crime South Africa’s (BACSA) Eyes and Ears (E2) Initiative and its privates sector partners.

The support provided was within the framework of the national general elections security plan which was compiled by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS)

BACSA applauds the SAPS, E2 partners, and other law enforcement agencies for the well-orchestrated and effectively implemented national security plan.

BACSA’s executive project manager Fouché Burgers says that the success of this national security plan stands as a testament to the dedication and strategic acumen of the SAPS, and the constructive partnership between government and the private sector.

“The national security plan for the elections has demonstrated once again how effective public-private partnerships can be. The SAPS, together with E2 partners and other law enforcement agencies have shown the power of collaborative efforts in maintaining community safety and security. These efforts have also significantly bolstered our shared mission to create a safer environment for all, particularly during such pivotal events,” said Burgers.

BACSA also applauds the communities across the country for their optimism and resilience before, during, and after the general elections.