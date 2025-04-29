Beaming with hope: 100 Shining Stars illuminate SA’s future -By Johannah Malogadihlare and Akani Nkuna

By Johannah Malogadihlare and Akani Nkuna

100 of South Africa’s Shining Stars are looking ahead with optimism, believing in a promising future filled with opportunities and progress. These influential individuals see potential for growth, innovation and positive transformation in the country.

Although they come from diverse fields, the Shining Stars share a unified goal – to make a positive impact in their communities and uplift underprivileged youth. Their collective vision focuses on creating meaningful change, providing opportunities and improving lives to ensure a brighter future for people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

They were recently honoured at the 100 South African Shining Stars 2024 awards ceremony hosted by the Inside Education Foundation at Sci-Bono in Johannesburg.

Dr Maurine Musie, who is a leader in the field of midwifery, said the initiative was important as it unearthed young pioneers from all corners of the country and made them feel appreciated and recognised.

Inside Education Foundation chairman Matuma Letsoalo told the winners that they were being celebrated because they represented the best of the future of South Africa,

“The work that you do will unlock solutions to many challenges we face as a society,” he said.

The 100 recipients were awarded under 12 categories, including education, philanthropy, health, civil society, science and technology, sports, politics and governance, business, arts and culture, environment, transport and tourism, and justice and law.

The event, now in its 6th year, is held annually.