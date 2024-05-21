Bee Boss, Lulu Letlape: African female pioneer protecting bees for future generations

According to the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO), pollinators are responsible for 35% of crop production globally. This increases the outputs of 87 important, staple crops worldwide like potatoes, cabbage, onions, coffee, watermelon, cotton, apples, avos etc.

Cue Bongi Bees; founded in 2017, the Pretoria-based, Black women-owned bee enterprise safeguards these vital pollinators while providing golden honey and jobs to the community. Lulu Letlape is the fearless power-house head of Bongi Bees.

After being diagnosed with a devastating autoimmune disease, mainly due to stress, Lulu had to change her environment and lifestyle, to maintain her mind and body. Raw honey, she believes, contributed to helping her immune system stay balanced and stronger. And so, her passion was ignited; the start of a fascinating journey which would give her a refreshed zest for life.

Lulu’s steadfast commitment to sustainability within the bee community now not only protects bees but also builds and strengthens the ongoing health and biodiversity of local hives.

Bongi Bees is serving a multi-fold purpose to the bee and human communities alike. The company focuses on the safe rehoming of bees, the provision of raw honey and potential jobs to the surrounding communities.

Lulu adds. “The effects of a world without bees would be devastating – amongst which would include diminished crop yields and ecosystem imbalances or manual pollination. Beekeeping is a task that requires a collective effort. Added to the work we do surrounding bees, we felt that it was necessary to empower communities by providing meaningful work opportunities to those living in the areas we serve. I am grateful for support from corporate sponsors like Momentum Metropolitan, who share my passion to continue this work.

Charlene Lackay, head of Sustainability at Momentum Metropolitan said, “Business, society and the environment is interconnected and focusing on sustainability is beneficial to all. We are involved in larger projects such as solar installations, recycling and reducing waste and saving water in all our offices. Beyond this, we wanted to find a meaningful initiative for people to connect with the value that we get from the environment. Working with Bongi Bees is in line with our ethos of empowering women and supporting their success.