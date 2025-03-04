Bee entrepreneur leading the charge to protect honeybees

As honey afficionado Winnie the Pooh would say: “The only reason for being a bee is to make honey. And the only reason for making honey is so I can eat it”. Little did Winnie the Pooh know that bees are more than just honey makers, they are essential to global food security. Honey is simply a sweet by-product – a gift from these vital pollinators in return for them pollinating our food.

Female bee entrepreneur Lulu Letlape, founder of Bongi Bees and a pioneer in African beekeeping, is on a mission to protect these essential pollinators for future generations. She reminds us that bees are critical to our food security.

Letlape emphasises: “Sustainability means many things but perhaps most importantly, it’s about protecting the natural resources that honeybees depend on to thrive.”

According to the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), bees are the most important pollinators and are responsible for 35% of global crop production, positively impacting more than 87 essential crops like potatoes, cabbage, and apples.

Pretoria based Bongi Bees was established in 2017 and has been thriving ever since. The company protects vital pollinators while producing high-quality honey and creating jobs that support the local community.

Letlape’s unwavering commitment to sustainability not only protects bees but also strengthens the health and biodiversity of local ecosystems. Her business also provides a vital service, safely rescuing and relocating hives to more suitable environments.

Beyond sweetening morning tea and pancakes, this golden syrup has uses far beyond the kitchen. Driven by her passion for bees and honey, Letlape shares her top bee-inspired hacks to show why honey deserves a permanent place in every household.

1. Teeth whitening – for a sweet smile:

Add some baking soda to your honey to create a natural teeth whitening, oral hygiene supporting paste.

2. Rust remover:

Mix honey and vinegar to help remove rust from metal. Simply apply, let it sit for a while and remove.

3. Wood varnisher:

Bring wooden furniture to life with a mixture of honey, olive oil and lemon juice to add a natural shine.

4. Sweet dreams – courtesy of the bees:

‘A spoonful of honey makes the medicine go down’ or in this case, boosts melatonin production to help you sleep like a baby.

5. Sunburn soother:

Didn’t check your UV exposure? Honeys got you covered. Apply a spot of honey mixed with some aloe vera gel to soothe the burn.

6. Hair healer:

If product multitasking came in a jar, it would be honey. Combine it with coconut oil for a deeply hydrating hair mask.

7. Hangover helper:

After saying ‘Honey, I’m home’ a little too late last night, let honey help you bounce back. Combine with lemon for a detoxifying recovery drink that supports metabolism and rehydrates your system.

From beauty and health to being a household hero, honey really is life transforming, showcasing the incredible versatility and sustainability of the bee’s gift to mankind.

Letlape highlights the significance of corporate backing for bee conservation, noting: “Momentum Group’s support for initiatives like Bongi Bees underscores the critical role businesses play in promoting sustainability. By investing in bee conservation, they set a powerful example for others to follow, ultimately contributing to a healthier ecosystem.”

Charlene Lackay, Head of Sustainability at Momentum Group, added: “As a business, we’re elated to support Bongi Bees. Our partnership with Letlape, a passionate advocate for bee conservation aligns perfectly with our commitment to empowering women and promoting sustainability – values that are at the heart of our business.”

… And as one of the biggest consumers of honey has said, “Eating honey is a very good thing to do.” – Winnie the Pooh

Visit https://bongibees.co.za to visit the farm, get honey or find out more about Bongi Bees and its impact in the community.