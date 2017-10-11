SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Newsletter Advertising Links
Bel Porto School for Children With Disabilities Scores with Table Cricket

(10 October 2017. Cape Town.) The learners at Bel Porto School for children with physical and intellectual impairments in Lansdowne, Cape Town, enjoyed learning the game of table cricket today as they received a Table Cricket Table from the Lord’s Taverners, sponsored by Greeff Properties.

Mike Greeff, CEO of Greeff Properties, presented the table to school principal Ilona Herman, learners and teachers, and there was much excitement about learning to play the game and compete against other schools.

Bradlyn Stuurman from Sporting Chance teaches Table Cricket to excited learners at Bel Porto School in Landsowne, as sponsor Mike Greeff from Greeff Properties looks on. The Lord’s Taverners South Africa are raising funds to provide Table Cricket tables and coaching to children with disabilities, giving them a sporting chance to participate in the game of cricket.

Lord’s Taverners Chairman Ian Kilbride from Warwick Wealth, who are sponsors of the Lord’s Taverners, was present, along with Lord’s Taverners ambassador Robin Jackman, who is a former England cricketer and well-known commentator.

Lord’s Taverners started in the UK with the sole purpose of raising money to give children with disabilities a sporting chance.  Millions of pounds have been raised over the years, and the Lord’s Taverners South Africa was launched in 2016. There are now 18 schools across the country playing the game, with six in the Western Cape. There are plans to run inter-schools matches and inter-provincial competitions.

The Lords Taverners handed over a Table Cricket Table to Bel Porto School in Lansdowne, sponsored by Greeff Properties. Back row, left to right: David Ralph and Ian Kilbride from Lord’s Taverners, Mike Greeff, CEO of Greeff Properties. Front row, left to right: Lord’s Taverners ambassador Robin Jackman, learner Dwayne Andonimuthu, Bel Porto Principal Ilona Herman and Bradlyn Stuurman from Sporting Chance.

Bradlyn Stuurman from Sporting Chance was on hand to inspire the learners and teach them how the game is played, and a good few sixes were scored within the first “innings”. The donation by Greeff Properties includes four weeks of coaching by Sporting Chance.

Principal Herman said of the donation: “This is an amazing opportunity that has been given to our children. The game is very visual and hands on, and our learners will benefit hugely from participating competitively in sport. The fact that this is also a spectator sport is a big positive for us, as the whole school can enjoy the game.”

Mike Greeff said of their involvement: “As a business operating in this community, we want to play an active role in improving the lives of the people who live here, and we are happy to have found such a positive way for us to contribute to Bel Porto School,” said.

If you are interested in sponsoring a school or getting involved with the Lord’s Taverners Table Cricket initiative, please contact David Ralph by emailing davidr@lordstaverners.org.za

