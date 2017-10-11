Bel Porto School for Children With Disabilities Scores with Table Cricket

(10 October 2017. Cape Town.) The learners at Bel Porto School for children with physical and intellectual impairments in Lansdowne, Cape Town, enjoyed learning the game of table cricket today as they received a Table Cricket Table from the Lord’s Taverners, sponsored by Greeff Properties.

Mike Greeff, CEO of Greeff Properties, presented the table to school principal Ilona Herman, learners and teachers, and there was much excitement about learning to play the game and compete against other schools.

Lord’s Taverners Chairman Ian Kilbride from Warwick Wealth, who are sponsors of the Lord’s Taverners, was present, along with Lord’s Taverners ambassador Robin Jackman, who is a former England cricketer and well-known commentator.

Lord’s Taverners started in the UK with the sole purpose of raising money to give children with disabilities a sporting chance. Millions of pounds have been raised over the years, and the Lord’s Taverners South Africa was launched in 2016. There are now 18 schools across the country playing the game, with six in the Western Cape. There are plans to run inter-schools matches and inter-provincial competitions.

Bradlyn Stuurman from Sporting Chance was on hand to inspire the learners and teach them how the game is played, and a good few sixes were scored within the first “innings”. The donation by Greeff Properties includes four weeks of coaching by Sporting Chance.

Principal Herman said of the donation: “This is an amazing opportunity that has been given to our children. The game is very visual and hands on, and our learners will benefit hugely from participating competitively in sport. The fact that this is also a spectator sport is a big positive for us, as the whole school can enjoy the game.”

Mike Greeff said of their involvement: “As a business operating in this community, we want to play an active role in improving the lives of the people who live here, and we are happy to have found such a positive way for us to contribute to Bel Porto School,” said.

If you are interested in sponsoring a school or getting involved with the Lord’s Taverners Table Cricket initiative, please contact David Ralph by emailing davidr@lordstaverners.org.za

