Bel Porto School, Take Home the Third Weekly Prize of R5000 in News24 and Adcock Ingram OTC Dance of Brave Challenge! #ThisIsUs

The week three winners are the learners of Bel Porto school, a “Fair Haven” for children from the ages of five to eighteen with severe intellectual disabilities located in Landsdown, Cape Town. The learners poured their energy and charisma into the Dance of Brave with the help of dedicated teachers – showcasing their moves as a source of inspiration to enjoy life and not let disability stand in the way of having fun.

The Bel Porto school strives to provide quality education to learners with physical and severe intellectual disabilities and the prize money received from the Sponsors of Brave, Dance of Brave win will assist with daily running costs. Deputy principal, Hanri van Jaarsveld shared the school’s excitement over their win. “Staff and parents continuously make every effort to raise much-needed funds for the school and every bit helps.”

Learning the dance moves for the challenge caused a buzz and atmosphere of excitement on the school campus. “The learners could not wait to practice and perfect the dance moves.” adds van Jaarsveld. Their practice, determination and enthusiasm paid off big, with the school winning the third weekly prize of R5000 as part of the fourth season of News24 and Adcock Ingram OTC’s Sponsors of Brave campaign.

“The Covid-19 pandemic put a huge strain on our ability to do fun activities with our learners. They love performing and we decided to enter the competition to raise awareness for our special school and have some much-needed fun with the learners. We are so proud of our learners” says van Jaarsveld.

This season of Sponsors of Brave is calling on all South African residents to Be Brave, Mzansi and to do the Dance of Brave. To celebrate and commemorate just how far we have come as a country, the Be Brave Mzansi campaign is asking everyone to get up and dance, as we rise together to beat the virus. Those who submit a video to enter stand a chance to win a weekly cash prize to the tune of R5,000. Three video entries will be selected as overall winners: one by a nationwide public vote who will win R20,000 and two chosen by the panel of judges and The Ndlovu Youth Choir who will win R10,000 each – one for the best individual or family and one for the best school or organisation.

Nicole Austin, Adcock Ingram OTC Sponsors of Brave ambassador encourages everyone to get involved, “Our country has weathered so many storms, and we continue to rise, mostly because of our spirit of gratitude. We express this in many ways, but there is no more impactful way to show our courageous South African spirit than through song and dance. It unites us, it fuels us, and it is central to this brand new season of Sponsors of Brave – Be Brave, Mzansi. So get up, be brave, and move, Mzansi!”

Take inspiration from the internationally acclaimed Ndlovu Youth Choir from the hills of Limpopo and local celebrities such as Lira and Siv Ngesi as they challenge you to learn the Dance of Brave and share in the joy across South Africa.

https://partners.24.com/BeBraveMzansi/weekly-winners/index.html

https://partners.24.com/BeBraveMzansi/index.html

This post is sponsored by Adcock Ingram OTC produced by BrandStudio24 for News24.