Bella Alexandras: The 15-Year-Old South African Making Global Waves in Entertainment

South African actress, singer, and producer Bella Alexandras, 15, recently made a significant impression at the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival. Following her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Bella’s visit to Monaco highlights her growing presence in the international entertainment scene.

At just 15 years old, Bella’s cinematic work is already gaining notice. She starred in Paramount’s The Infernal Machine alongside Guy Pearce and Alice Eve. Her upcoming lead role in I Hate Pirates for Amazon Prime Video, slated for release later this year, is also highly anticipated. “I’m so excited for people to see this film,” Bella shares. “The team was incredible, and working directly with Manny Mijares and watching his creative vision come to life is something I’ll always treasure. It has a lot of heart and a lot of surprises.”

Beyond her acting roles, Bella is a familiar face in high fashion. She has led campaigns for DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld, and Sonia Rykiel Paris, and has walked the runways of Paris and London Fashion Weeks. Her influence extends to social circles, where she regularly appears on red carpets with figures like JoJo Siwa, Jelly Roll, and Jared Leto. Notably, she was the first teen designer invited to create an entire capsule collection, “BONTON by Bella“, for the iconic Parisian brand BONTON, which quickly sold out worldwide.

