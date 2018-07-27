SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Newsletter Advertising Links
Big honour for a Big Man

CW chair Mavuso Msimang honoured by WWF

Former SANParks head Mavuso Msimang, currently Corruption Watch’s chairperson, has received the prestigious WWF Living Planet Award for his significant contribution to the environmental sector in post-apartheid South Africa.