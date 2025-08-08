Biogas Digestor & Water System Unveiled at Sakhile Centre of Learning

On 22 May 2025, the Institute for Catalysis and Energy Solutions (ICES), a research unit at UNISA, handed over a completed biogas digestor and water system to the Sakhile Centre of Learning in aMazizini village, uKhahlamba Drakensberg. This milestone marked the final phase of a project that began in 2015 by Three Tree Hill Foundation and The Legacy of Grace, later entrusted to the community and principal Mrs Mabel Madonsela in 2023.

The Early Childhood Development Centre, focusing on Environmental Sustainability & Tourism, that could inspire the children of this area to protect this beautiful site for generations to come. Legacy of Grace was born.

The project gained momentum in 2020 when the Foundation sought a sustainable waste-to-energy solution. They had already constructed classrooms from recycled materials, a kitchen, and ablution facilities. To solve the energy and waste challenges, they partnered with ICES, whose Waste to Energy Engagement Programme educates communities on turning waste into usable energy.

Biogas is produced from organic waste (e.g., food scraps, manure), broken down in an oxygen-free environment. The waste is stored in a sealed canvas bag, producing methane gas (CH₄) and carbon dioxide (CO₂)—used to fuel the kitchen gas stove at the centre. The leftover waste, a natural fertiliser, feeds the centre’s vegetable garden maintained by the community.

This project is the largest of its kind for the team and faced several challenges—including the COVID-19 pandemic, unstable soil, winter temperatures, water shortages, and a 380km travel distance.

The dedication of Prof Celestin Sempuga, Kamogelo Sehoole, Humphry Mbatha, and Mandla Mngomezulu were key to its success. Special thanks go to Ms Cheryl Grace, founder, and the Hubers Foundation, for their generous support, and to stakeholders like Grundfos, Eco Tanks, Mr Rishaad Ebrahim, Mr Justin Lindsay. Their combined generosity made the project possible.

The unveiling wasn’t just about infrastructure—it was a powerful message: sustainability, education, and innovation belong in rural South Africa, in the hands of the next generation.