Biokineticist embraces dark side during mammoth endurance feat

Biokineticist Brandon Gill was forced to overcome some of the darkest moments of his life when he ran 27 consecutive hours for charity on his 27th birthday this past weekend.

In a remarkable feat of endurance and compassion, the Mandela University science graduate put his feet where his mouth was to raise funds for the Hope4Kids organisation.

His effort was underscored by a BackaBuddy campaign, under the banner of Run4Soulz.

The raw statistics are impressive. Gill ran a total of 152km in raising R29 700 for his chosen cause.

He started his journey into the unknown at 9am on Friday, his birthday, and finished at noon on Saturday. He surpassed the combined distance of the Comrades and Two Oceans marathons (145km) during this time.

Two key moments, which tested his mental and physical limits, stood out.

“The first was around lunchtime on Friday,” he recalled.

“Temperatures rose above 30 degrees Celsius and there was no shade on the track. I started suffering from heat stroke.

“I couldn’t keep anything down. That was the moment I truly began to doubt whether I could finish.”

Gill, supported by his girlfriend Jana Relihan, eventually found an 80-metre stretch of track at the Madibaz Stadium that was shaded by trees.

The second defining stretch was the graveyard shift from midnight to 6am.

“It was cold, I was exhausted and I felt like I had nothing left,” he said.

“But the netball girls were incredible. Their encouragement through those hours kept me going. I’ll always be grateful for their support.”

During one of his lowest points, someone’s message of motivation struck a chord with him: “You aren’t a quitter, so get your head in the game and finish this thing.”

“The final two hours were the most enjoyable. About 60 children from Hope4Kids joined me on the track.

“To see the joy on their faces as they ran barefoot and smiling was absolutely priceless.”

“Those kids, they are the real heroes. I’d do this all again.”

Madibaz Sport netball manager Melinda Goosen played a key role in organising logistics while the players took on the toughest shift from 6pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

“To see everyone coming together, and what we were able to achieve, was amazing.”

