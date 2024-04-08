Blackburn Village school children receive donation from Sibaya/Back to school for term 2

A sizable stationery donation to 500 children

Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom once again showed its caring spirit for the community with a donation of school items worth R125,000 to 500 underprivileged children residing within the Blackburn community.

Each child, aged three to fifteen years, received a Sibaya branded school bag, stationary pack, a juice bottle and lunch box.

Fadeya Ebrahim, project coordinator for Cornubia Integrated Human Settlement Development, described Sibaya as “superstars”. “They always come forward when requested and in times of need and disaster,” she said.

Sibaya’s support, through the donation of stationery, will uplift the youth with essential education tools,” Ebrahim said.

Virath Gobrie, the general manager of Sibaya Casino, was pleased to be able to assist our surrounding community.

“Education is an investment in the future of our youth and this stationary helps these children with tools they need to showcase their true potential,” Gobrie said