BLSA welcomes amendments to the Electricity Regulation Act that were signed into law

Johannesburg 19 August 2024 – Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) congratulates all involved in the amendments to the Electricity Regulation Act that were signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday, 16 August 2024. The amendments bring into force important changes to the electricity system in South Africa, introducing a competitive market in which multiple producers can compete to sell electricity to the grid. This is the result of a major effort by many parties, in line with the broader reforms guided by the President’s Energy Action Plan.

The inputs made over recent years by Operation Vulindlela, members of the Presidency, Eskom, and contributions from various business constituencies, including Business for South Africa, has enabled the 7th administration to commit to this important reform agenda. It will improve South Africa’s trading environment, and will support rapid investment in renewable energy.