Blue Ribbon Fulfils Dreams and Brings Hope to Communities

The Share the Dream Campaign Closes Off Successfully

JOHANNESBURG, 20 May 2021 – In April 2021, Blue Ribbon embarked on the Share the Dream campaign which saw consumers across South Africa win a share of R500 000 to fulfill their dreams. The campaign was received with overwhelming support from consumers who have faced trying times, forcing them to place their dreams on hold due to the devastating economic impact of the COVID-19. Consumers applauded Blue Ribbon for intentionally partnering with community radio stations Vukani FM in the Eastern Cape, Bush Radio and Zibonele FM in the Western Cape and in Gauteng –Eldos FM, Soshanguve Community Radio and Thetha FM to run the campaign directly with the communities in need.

“The campaign drove heart-wrenching conversations by consumers on social media who highlighted their plight in broken unfulfilled dreams they had hoped to fulfill. The local community radio stations were inundated with close to 6000 entries for the campaign.” Says Sandhya Maharaj, Brand Manager Blue Ribbon.

Key highlight of the campaign was when Siyasanga Sopuwa from the Western Cape called in to the Zibonele FM radio station and poured her heart out in despair. Sopuwa had been battling to secure funding to continue with her studies. The emotional detailing of her ordeal secured her the much-needed R40 000 to fulfil her dream to study further. Blue Ribbon awarded her lifetime opportunity that will certainly change not just her life but that of her family.

“It has been incredible rewarding to see our consumers once more have a glimmer of hope. It has also been equally fulfilling for Blue Ribbon seeing people get their dreams fulfilled, all this made possible by the Share the Dream campaign. We would like to thank everyone who supported the campaign and hopefully, there will be more in store.” continues Maharaj.

The Facebook community was not left out in the cold, Niloofar Khan-Kammies became the lucky winner who was surprised with a virtual dinner experience that allowed her the chance to re-unite with her family whom she had not seen in over a year. “The pandemic left me feeling overwhelmed with no one to turn to. I entered this competition because I knew it would be the perfect opportunity for me to see my family again.” said Khan-Kammies. The night ended on an even higher note when comedian, Jason Goliath joined the call to bring in much needed humour and entertainment.

In total, over 90 winners received their share of R200 000. Consumers also managed to fulfil their dreams via notable cash prizes of the R500 000 share via Facebook.

“It has been heart-warming to see peoples’ dreams becoming fulfilled and knowing that Blue Ribbon was an enabler in bringing hope to the hopeless. We may have not reached the entire population but to know that we’ve left a smile on someone’s face is enough to change the narrative of Covid-19.” Concludes Maharaj.

