Boulders Beach, South Africa Named the 9th Best Beach in the World 2022

The list is now in its 4th year, using aggregated scores from previous media results, official Blue Flag locations, social media popularity and contributions from the Big 7 Travel editorial team, these are the most amazing beaches to visit this year. It’s a diverse list, with pink sand covered in crushed seashells, crystalline lagoons and plenty of Islands. From Turks and Caicos to Madeira, Portugal, consider this your essential vacation guide…

Boulders Beach in South Africa was named the 9th Best Beach in the World, so we thought this would interest your readers?

TOP 10 BEST BEACHES IN THE WORLD 2022:

Playa Conchal – Costa Rica Turquoise Bay – Exmouth, Australia Grace Bay – Turks and Caicos Siesta Beach – Florida, United States Punta Mosquito – Holbox, Mexico Secret Lagoon – El Nido, Palawan, Philippines San Fruttuoso – Italy Pedn Vounder – Cornwall, England Boulders Beach – South Africa Reynisfjara Beach – Vík í Mýrdal, Iceland