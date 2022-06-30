SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
steuart@sagoodnews.co.za
30
Jun

Boulders Beach, South Africa Named the 9th Best Beach in the World 2022

Global travel site Big 7 Travel has released its annual list of ‘The 50 Best Beaches In The World‘.

The list is now in its 4th year, using aggregated scores from previous media results, official Blue Flag locations, social media popularity and contributions from the Big 7 Travel editorial team, these are the most amazing beaches to visit this year.

It’s a diverse list, with pink sand covered in crushed seashells, crystalline lagoons and plenty of Islands. From Turks and Caicos to Madeira, Portugal, consider this your essential vacation guide…

Boulders Beach in South Africa was named the 9th Best Beach in the World, so we thought this would interest your readers? 
 
TOP 10 BEST BEACHES IN THE WORLD 2022:
  1. Playa Conchal – Costa Rica
  2. Turquoise Bay – Exmouth, Australia
  3. Grace Bay – Turks and Caicos
  4. Siesta Beach – Florida, United States
  5. Punta Mosquito – Holbox, Mexico
  6. Secret Lagoon – El Nido, Palawan, Philippines
  7. San Fruttuoso – Italy
  8. Pedn Vounder – Cornwall, England
  9. Boulders Beach – South Africa
  10. Reynisfjara Beach – Vík í Mýrdal, Iceland

Related Posts

youth-can-show-up-then-start-up - Tsiba Business School - SA Good News
July 7, 2022

You(th) Can – Show up, then Start up!

0
discovery fund celebrates two decades of strengthening rural healthcare in sa - SA Good News
July 7, 2022

Discovery Fund celebrates two decades of strengthening rural healthcare in SA

, 0
kasi-fashion-designer-wins-yoco-competition-worth-r50k-Thabang-scottish-brown-SA-Good-News
July 7, 2022

Kasi fashion designer wins Yoco competition worth R50K

0