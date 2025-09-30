Brahman Hills Spa named ‘Spa of the Year’ 2025 at the International Destination Deluxe Awards

Bangkok, Thailand – 19 September 2025 – Brahman Hills continues to shine on the global stage. Their Healing Earth Transformative Wellness Spa has just been crowned Spa of the Year at the prestigious Destination Deluxe Awards 2025, held on 17th September 2025 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand.

This international award comes hot on the heels of two other recent accolades for the Midlands-based property. Earlier this month, Brahman Hills was named Best Upcoming Wedding Venue at the TopVendor Wedding Awards and also received a KZN Top Business Award for Renewable Efficiency – Green Initiatives in August.

The latest win in Bangkok builds on a remarkable history: in 2023, the spa was recognised as Best Boutique Hotel Spa at the South African Spa Awards, in association with Les Nouvelles Esthetiques & Spa, Paris. Previously, in the Luxe Global Awards 2022, the spa secured multiple global honours, including Best Luxury Lodge Spa, Best Luxury Countryside Spa, and Best Overall Spa Experience, marking its long-standing excellence in global wellness.

The annual international Destination Deluxe Awards are regarded as one of the most esteemed accolades in the global luxury wellness and travel sector. A panel of 21 international judges, bringing decades of collective industry expertise in wellness and high-end spas, applied rigorous criteria – making the recognition all the more significant.

Reflecting this rigorous assessment process, and with renowned and distinguished nominees from around the world in contention, the awards honour genuine pioneers in sustainability, excellence, creativity, and innovation.

“To bring home an international award like this is next level,” says Onwaba Gonyora, Director at Brahman Hills. “It’s an extraordinary honour; not just for our spa, but for the entire team whose passion and commitment are evident right down to the smallest detail. The Healing Earth Spa is not merely an amenity,” she adds. “It’s part of the soul of Brahman Hills; it’s where guests come to retreat, rest and restore.”

Set within Brahman Hills’ private Blue Crane Reserve in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, the luxurious Healing Earth Spa is surrounded by an indigenous forest, rolling hills, abundant wildlife, and the estate’s internationally acclaimed RHS gardens. The spa’s design blurs the line between indoors and out, with tranquil glass-walled treatment rooms, deep-soak tubs positioned to catch the sunset, and steam rooms offering still views of surrounding dams. Pampering, Indulgent, Rejuvenating.

Every experience is carefully crafted to renew body, mind, and spirit. Signature treatments use Healing Earth’s award-winning vegan products, formulated with African botanicals like Raw Shea Butter, Baobab, Marula, and Pinotage and delivered in a setting that encourages stillness and reflection.

Healing Earth, a proudly South African and African brand, was also a finalist in two other categories: Eco-Spa of the Year for its Siringit Spa in Tanzania, and Spa Skincare Brand of the Year, rounding off a strong showing for African wellness on the global stage.