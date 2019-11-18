Brand SA News – November

What is BrandSA doing in Shanghai?

BrandSA is working hard to promote the South African Brand around the world as well as to connect with the Global South African Network. Here we are in Shanghai networking and conferencing.

Networking: Reaching out to Global South Africans in Shanghai

On the evening of 9th Nov, Brand South Africa in partnership with the South African Consulate in Shanghai hosted a Cocktail Dinner, as part of Global South Africans program. Global South Africans is a project led by Brand South Africa to enlist the talent, experience and credibility of South Africans living abroad, permanently or temporarily, to help realize the promise South Africa demonstrated in the “miracle” of 1994 and reaffirmed with our successful hosting of the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

Brand South Africa led by Mr Jimmy Ranamane, Programme Manager: Global Markets engaged South Africans in Shanghai and the message emphasized through a presentation provided by Ms Masego Mosiane, Assistant Brand Manager and Mr Tshepiso Malele, Marketing Manager was that South Africans based in Shanghai and other parts of the world should play their part in elevating the South African nation brand.

The evening ended up in a networking session, and by a performance by Eli Zaelo (Tshego Mhlongo), a South African artist based in Hong Kong.

Conferencing: CIIE 2019 comes to a successful end, South Africa pavilion shines in Shanghai

The second China International Import Expo (CIIE) was successfully completed at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) on 10th Nov. This fair attracted more than 3,000 enterprises from all over the world to participate, and the cumulative intention of the transaction was $71.13 billion, with an increase of 23% over the first fair.

This time, South Africa pavilion shines in CIIE, which draws much attention from Chinese enterprises. The South African Department of Trade and Industry supported a number of enterprises from South Africa to participate at the fair. The companies came from different sectors and exhibited a number of South African products which included by not limited to the following i.e. wine, tea, diamonds, fruits, dairy products, beef and mutton e.t.c.

China has been South Africa’s largest trading partner for ten consecutive years and South Africa has been China’s largest trading partner in Africa for consecutive nine years. In 2018, the value of trade between China and South Africa reached 43.55 billion dollars, increasing 27 times comparing to 1998 when China and South Africa established diplomatic relations.

On 5th Nov, the South African pavilion was opened by the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Ms Nomalungelo Gina and South African Consul-General in Shanghai Ms Mpho Hlahla. Afterwards, Ms Gina and Ms Hlahla led the South African delegates on a walk-about of the pavilion and had face-to-face exchanges with the South African exhibitors.

On the same day, a press conference was held, and Ms Gina gave a speech on South Africa’s participation at the expo and answered questions from Chinese and South African media.

South African helps put Wenzhou on world map

By Ma Zhenhuan and Qin Jirong in Hangzhou | chinadaily.com.cn

After living in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province for almost nine years, Brett Lyndall Singh, known as Xin Chengle in Chinese, has integrated into local life and developed a strong attachment to the city.

“I hope Wenzhou can become an international city in the world, and I believe it has the potential,” he said. “We all have to do our part to make that happen.”

Born in 1993, the South African youth came to study at Wenzhou Medical University in 2011.

Learning medicine was his childhood dream, and when discussing why he chose China, he said it was “because it’s a rising economic giant and a great place to experience a new culture and lifestyle”.

Over the past few years, Brett has witnessed the tremendous changes Wenzhou has undergone. He said the city’s infrastructure has vastly improved, roads have become wider and interaction between foreigners and Chinese has grown.

“This was all done in the space of 10 years, which I think is amazing,” he added.

Now, Brett has stepped beyond campus to help the city improve its image globally in a number of different ways.

To help Wenzhou gain more global recognition, Brett joined the Wenzhou Overseas Publicity Base in 2017 to serve as a publicity officer for the city. He takes photos and films videos around the city and posts them on international social media platforms, so “people around the world can see it through the eyes of a foreigner”.

He has accumulated nearly 200,000 followers online. Regarded as a foreign online celebrity in Wenzhou, Brett is affectionately called A Le by local residents.

Brett also cooperates with the city’s publicity department in hosting bilingual activities, starring in short videos, operating the service hotline for expats and doing volunteer work. He has helped make a handbook for foreigners in Wenzhou, telling them everything they need to know about the city.

In the future, he plans to start up his own business in the city and continue to work as an image ambassador.