Brand South Africa Ambitious Play Your Part Awards Announces Nation Pride Category Winner

Johannesburg |Dec 2021- iloveza.com has been announced as the winner of the Nation Pride category in the ongoing Brand South Africa 2021 Play Your Part Awards.

The focus of this category is to showcase organisations, businesses or initiatives that work to instill national pride in South Africans by portraying a positive image of the country both locally and globally.

iloveza.com is a website dedicated to selling local South African products, and in so doing providing a platform for South African entrepreneurs, businesspeople, artists and craftsmen.

Out of nearly 500 entries, iloveza.com was unanimously declared the winner by the awards’ judges. Play Your Part Awards judge Paul Modjadji remarked that, “the work done by iloveza is impactful, necessary and innovative, contributing to creating an economy that is conducive to combatting our widening unemployment rate.”

Co-founder Ziyaad Plaatjes, was wowed when he was informed of the long-running website’s win.

“Every time we meet someone, or interview them, we try and instil a love for our nation with them,” said Ziyaad. He continued, “Thank you to Brand South Africa for choosing us and recognising the work that we are doing to uplift the youth as well as assist the SMMEs here in South Africa”.

Nominations in the Job Creation category are now open, and if you know someone deserving of this recognition, nominate or enter the Brand South Africa 2021 Play Your Part Awards today by filling out the form on the Brand South Africa website: www.brandsouthafrica.com