Brand South Africa Announces Second Winner in the Poverty Alleviation Category as Part of the Ongoing Play Your Part Awards

Johannesburg |8 September 2021- Aurorah Kuilsriver Community Action Network (CAN) has been announced as the second winner of the ongoing Brand South Africa Play Your Part Awards in the Poverty Alleviation category.

The focus of this category was to highlight poverty alleviation programmes that aim to reduce the rate of poverty in the country by providing proper access to food, economic stability, and basic essentials to households and families living below the poverty line.

The initiative consists of a group of community volunteers, who have created a network that works closely together, using their resources, talents, and skills to support and respond to the needs faced by society’s most vulnerable members.

The initiative is aligned to Cape Town Together (a rapid community-led response to Covid-19) and is managed by Latifah Jacobs, founder of Aurorah Kuilsriver CAN, who says that their focus is primarily on social development.

Latifah Jacobs was nominated for the award by a community member and was surprised to receive the good news from Brand South Africa earlier this week.

“I am humbled and overwhelmed because I never thought that I would be considered or stood a chance to win. Winning this award will not just allow me (and my team) to reach out to more vulnerable communities but it will also instill dignity and mobilise these communities to take charge and change the narrative”. says Jacobs

A cash injection of R5000 will be presented to the new winner, and their work will be promoted on the Brand South Africa Play Your Part Awards platform.

In addition to this, the Aurorah Kuilsriver CAN initiative will be entered into an overall category that could see them win R25 000 in 2022.

Nominations in the Women Empowerment category are now open, and if you know someone deserving of this recognition, nominate or enter the Brand South Africa Play Your Part Awards 2021 today.