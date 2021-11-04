Brand South Africa Announces Third Winner in the Women Empowerment Category as Part of the Ongoing 2021 Play Your Part Awards

Johannesburg |October 2021- i-LEAD has been announced as the third winner of the ongoing Brand South Africa 2021 Play Your Part Awards in the category – Women Empowerment.

The focus of this category was to highlight women empowerment programmes that aim to uplift, protect and empower women mentally, physically and socio-economically.

i-LEAD is an initiative that excels on all those fronts. I-LEAD teaches women self-defence for social good. Their programmes are designed to help those affected by gender based violence and human trafficking overcome trauma, with the end goal of equipping them to re-enter the world with confidence and strength.

Risha Patak-Harie, the founder and executive director of i-LEAD, was very grateful upon hearing the good news, and hoped that the publicity for the initiative would allow for a wider audience reach.

Patak-Harie was appreciative for the recognition, saying, “We are excited to be receiving the Women Empowerment award! Thanks to your recognition, more women and children will be reached through our Violence Prevention programs. It matters to every one of them that we take the power we have and use it to create change. Thank you Brand South Africa for championing this!”

Patak-Harie noted that there are two upcoming events in October that i-LEAD is facilitating in order to combat gender-based violence, and that the i-LEAD team has already made plans on what to do with the R5000 cash prize that comes with the award.

Nominations in the Nation Pride category are now open, and if you know someone deserving of this recognition, nominate or enter the Brand South Africa 2021 Play Your Part Awards today.