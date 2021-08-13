Brand South Africa has announced the winner of the Youth Empowerment Category as part the ongoing Play Your Part Awards

Johannesburg |04 August 2021- Brand South Africa has announced the first winner of the ongoing Play Your Part Awards, in the Youth Empowerment category.

The judges were looking for a movement that demonstrated a true commitment to a long-term, mutually beneficent collaboration that delivered real, measurable social, governmental and/or environmental benefits.

Kopano Youth Club (KYC), a registered Non-Profit Organisation , founded in 2003 in the North-West Province, ticked all these boxes and has been rewarded for their exceptional work in the community.

The Kopano Youth Club seeks to address:

Lack of reliable career information amongst the youth (more especially in High Schools)

Poor Mathematics, Science and English resources

Low self-esteem and lack of role models

Teenage Pregnancy

High levels of alcohol abuse

Rising unemployment rates amongst the youth

The club’s main objective is to address these challenges through regular engagement with high school learners and the youth in general.

“We are very excited and honored to be featured in the Play Your Part Awards, particularly because we know how rare it is to see NGO’s that make a positive impact in rural villages.

Often corporates only focus on funding projects in cities and townships while neglecting those in remote rural areas – this is completely opposite to what the Play Your Part Awards have done, they have a wider reach that actually includes everyone. “says Katlego Kgositlou, Founder and Chairman of Kopano Youth Club (KYC)

The new winners will receive a cash injection of R5000, and their work will be promoted across all Brand South Africa and Play Your Part platforms.

In addition to this, the Kopano Youth Club will be entered into an overall category that could award them a total of R25 000 in 2022.

Nominations in the Poverty Alleviation category are now open, and if you believe that you are the next Play Your Part award winner, enter today.

For more on the Winner visit : www.kopanoyouthclub.org.za

About Kopano Youth Club

Kopano Youth Club(KYC) is registered with Department of Social Development. It is non-profit organisation formed by the youth of Morokweng, Tseoge and neighboring areas with the desire to establish a facility that will be able to channel the energies of students and youth towards positive development

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.