Brand South Africa Introduces Miss South Africa Contestants to the Play Your Part Programme

On 9 July 2020, Brand South Africa introduced the top 15 Miss South Africa contestants to the Play Your part Programme through a virtual workshop.

Brand South Africa believes strongly in the development of meaningful partnerships as they are the foundation for our success. We work closely with a number of partners across government , NGOs, academic institutions, businesses and civil society groups to build a positive and compelling Nation Brand image.

The Play Your Part programme is a Brand South Africa initiative which comes within the context of its mandate to promote pride, patriotism to celebrate and inspire a spirit of active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

The programme aims to encourage all South Africans – from corporates to individuals, NGOs to government, faith based organisations to schools, young to not so young to use some of their resources (be it time, money, skills or goods) to contribute to a better future for all.

In 2012, Brand South Africa introduced the Play Your Part ambassador programme in order to amplify the message and encourage citizens to fly the South African flag high with a view to inculcate higher levels of pride and patriotism both at home and abroad. The aim is to celebrate those whose efforts are contributing positively to the reputation and perceptions of the South African Nation Brand.

“The decision to form a partnership with the Miss South Africa pageant was a fairly easy one. This is because the aim of the ‘Play Your Part’ programme goes perfectly hand in hand with what the Miss South Africa pageant and brand stands for. Miss South Africa, supports women empowerment similar to the Play Your Part programme” said Rabia Metedad, Brand South Africa’s Manager: Activations.

“Platforms like Miss South Africa are important as they bring together young women from different walks of life to inspire and assist young people on their journey to success and excellence. This is also significant in flying South Africa’s flag to amplify the voices of the country’s people” added Keineloe Phakathi, Brand South Africa’s Activations Officer.

The Miss South Africa contestants represent all the ordinary women who do extraordinary work every day, to make positive differences in their communities and thus contribute to the legacy of solution-oriented South African women.