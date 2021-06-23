Brand South Africa Kicks off Decade Celebration with Play Your Part Awards 2021 Announcement

Johannesburg| 23 June 2021- It is official! Brand South Africa’s flagship programme, Play Your Part, turns ten this year. The nationwide social movement that was created to inspire, empower, and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa is celebrating this momentous milestone with the launch of an initiative that seeks to recognise and acknowledge South Africans who are currently contributing to positive change. Brand South Africa is honoured to announce the launch of the Play Your Part Awards 2021, a 9-category award programme that is working to celebrate citizens who have demonstrated unparalleled care for their community, the environment, and the status of our socio-economic equity.

“Every day across the country ordinary South Africans are doing extra-ordinary things. Active citizens are building the country with their own hands, minds and hearts and they will not go unnoticed,” says Sithembile Ntombela, Acting Chief Marketing Officer at Brand South Africa.

The Play Your Part Awards 2021 are now calling on the public to nominate individuals, organisations and corporates who have made a significant contribution to creating an active society that can solve its own developmental challenges, promotes sustainable nation building and is proud and patriotic.

To celebrate a decade of showcasing the value and impact of game-changers in the country, the awards are boasting a formidable judging panel that includes social cohesion advocate Yusuf Abramjee, and Nelson Mandela Foundation Chief Executive, Sello Hatang, to name a few.

The awards aim to recognise and celebrate citizens who have made an impact in the following categories, Youth Development, Poverty Alleviation, Women Empowerment, Nation Pride, Job creation, Innovation, Social Cohesion, Education and the Environment.

“Each month the Play Your Part Awards will recognise winners in a different sector. Commending and honouring those individuals that have contributed to the country’s brand image both locally and abroad,” Ntombela comments.

Winners will be announced periodically during the year and will receive a certificate, an official award and a cash prize to inject into their winning initiatives.

Spending a week, a month, or a year pursuing a social developmental project or a life altering innovation simply has not been a viable option for many people during the Covid – 19 pandemic. The Play Your Part Awards 2021 plan to commemorate any active South Africans who have applied their minds and talent to help foster a spirit of pride and optimism despite the global crisis.

If you believe that this applies to you and your organisation or if you would like to nominate an individual or organisation, visit www.brandsouthafrica.com