02
Nov

Brand South Africa Partners With the Durban Walk Project

On Friday, 30 October 2020 Brand South Africa, will close off Mental Health Awareness Month through a partnership with The Durban Walk Project, to raise awareness  and funds for mental health issues faced by South Africans.

 

