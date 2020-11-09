SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Advertising Links
09
Nov

Brand South Africa to Host Dialogue on Gender-Based Violence in Partnership with People Opposing Women Abuse

9 NOVEMBER 2020 – Johannesburg – Brand South Africa has entered into a partnership with People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA) to host a dialogue aimed at assisting South African women to use their voice and their strength by speaking up against all forms of gender-based violence.

